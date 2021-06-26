Esra Bilgic turns heads as she poses in a chic black dress

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and there is no stopping her massive fan following. The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted her ultra-glam look looking gorgeous while enjoying the sunshine as she played dress-up in a uber black summer outfit.

Looking stunning, Esra's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled as she looked breathtakingly beautiful soaking up the sun.

A fashionista to the core, Esra's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.

Posing for the camera, the stunner leans against the wall in a summer outfit looking beautiful. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired in the South Asian country.