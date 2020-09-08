Federal Cabinet to review economic, political situation today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to discuss discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.
On Monday, PM Imran called on Parliamentary Adviser, Dr. Babar Awan at his office in Islamabad and discussed the Karachi Transformation Plan and issues including Financial Action Tas Force (FATF) related legislation.
On Karachi’s plight, the premier said that the situation of Karachi worsened due to political negligence.
On the occasion, the PM reiterated his resolve for early legislation over FATF related bills.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) in coordination with the provincial governments.
-
- Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder turns out ‘honour ...09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of Panagahs network across ...08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
-
- #JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in ...04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Rizwan Beyg finally honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz03:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020