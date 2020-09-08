Federal Cabinet to review economic, political situation today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to discuss discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

On Monday, PM Imran called on Parliamentary Adviser, Dr. Babar Awan at his office in Islamabad and discussed the Karachi Transformation Plan and issues including Financial Action Tas Force (FATF) related legislation.

On Karachi’s plight, the premier said that the situation of Karachi worsened due to political negligence.

On the occasion, the PM reiterated his resolve for early legislation over FATF related bills.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) in coordination with the provincial governments.