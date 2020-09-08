Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
Share

LAHORE - At least six people lost their lives and another four got wounded after roof of a house collapsed in Lahore on Monday night.

According to media details, the incident occurred after roof of a dilapidated single-storey house collapsed in Taxali Gate area of the city. 

Several people got buried under the rubble after the incident. 

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieve ten persons, including three women and two children, from the rubble in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital where four of them died during treatment. Five of the deceased identified as Javed, Amna, Zaigham, Hassan and two-year-old Shujaat.

More From This Category
LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers
11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in ...
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder ...
09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of ...
08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend key ...
07:03 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr