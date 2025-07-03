Chinese citizen robbed of Rs1.8 crore in cash in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – Chinese citizen has been robbed of Rs1.8 Crore in cash in Defence Housing Authority DHA, Lahore, causing panic among residents.

The burglary occurred in Defence B area of Lahore, as thieves made off with more than Rs1.8crore in cash from the residence of a Chinese national, prompting police investigation into what is being called one of the more significant house robberies in recent months.

CCTV footage was recovered from the property as the clip shows three individuals involved in the heist, two acting as lookouts in the lounge area while a third took away all personal belongings in cupboard inside home and removed the cash.

All three suspects fled separately after theft, presumably to avoid raising suspicion or being tracked together. A case has been registered, and authorities say efforts are underway to trace culprits. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The incident raised concerns over security of foreign nationals residing in the area, prompting calls for improved surveillance and patrolling in upscale neighborhoods.