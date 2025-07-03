Are young people dying of Heart Attacks after getting COVID vaccine during pandemic?

NEW DELHI – Amid growing concerns on social media over possible connection between Covid vaccines and recent surge in sudden heart attack deaths, officials issued firm clarification, cleaning air on the matter.

In a public statement, Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said extensive studies conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found no causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac deaths among adults.

Extensive research by ICMR and AIIMS has conclusively found no link between COVID vaccination and sudden deaths,, it said, adding Vaccines used in India have been proven to be safe and effective, with only extremely rare cases of serious side effects.

Ministry further cited findings from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which also confirmed that the vaccines do not contribute to heart-related complications. Experts instead point to other underlying factors—including genetics, pre-existing health conditions, lifestyle choices, and post-COVID complications—as more likely causes of sudden cardiac arrests.

The viral stories being shared with claims of sudden deaths to COVID-19 vaccines is misleading and not supported by data.

The debate comes after sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala, who died at the age of 42 due to a heart attack. Doctors have lined her death to a sudden drop in blood pressure, and police have ruled out any foul play.

Shefali is one among several public figures who suffered cardiac arrests at a relatively young age post-COVID. The death of popular actor Sidharth Shukla under similar circumstances had also stirred speculation, although no official findings connected his death to the vaccine either.