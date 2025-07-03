Pakistan Railways jacks up train fares from July 4

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in fares for all express, saloon, and shuttle trains with effect from tomorrow (July 4) after the government massively hiked petroleum prices.

The railways has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the fares for the passenger trains have been increased by two percent and they will be implemented from Friday.

Officials said passengers will have to pay the new rates for buying the tickets.

Earlier, the federal government has once again revised petroleum product prices, pushing petrol and high-speed diesel rates upward from July 1, 2025, as part of its bi-monthly price adjustment. The price hike comes amid increasing international oil rates and domestic tax adjustments.

According to the latest notification, the price of Petrol (Super) has been raised by Rs. 8.36, bringing the new rate to Rs266.79 per litre, up from the previous Rs258.43.

Similarly, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) witnessed a notable jump of Rs10.39, setting the new price at Rs272.98 per litre, compared to the earlier rate of Rs262.59.

On the other hand, prices of Light Speed Diesel and Kerosene Oil remain unchanged at Rs155.81 and Rs171.65 per litre respectively.

The hike in petrol and diesel prices is expected to have a ripple effect on transport fares, food items, and overall inflation. Transporters have already hinted at revising fare structures to accommodate rising fuel costs.

Economic analysts suggest that continued increases in global oil markets and domestic fiscal pressures are likely to keep local fuel prices volatile in the coming months.