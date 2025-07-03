PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan today to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Azerbaijan today (Thursday) to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku on 3-4 July 2025.

In a statement, the Foreign Office will lead the Pakistan delegation to the Summit. The theme of the Summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

During the Summit, the premier will share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif undertook an official visit to Saudi Arabia on 5–6 June 2025, coinciding with Eid ul Adha. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation during the visit.

The premier had held a meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

They discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

This visit underscored the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

It reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities.