Pakistan shines at Google-ADB APAC Challenge with AI-Driven innovations

MANILA – Two Pakistani student teams earned top honors at prestigious 2025 Asia Pacific (APAC) Solution Challenge, a global technology competition jointly organized by Google and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The event saw participation from over 750 teams across 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Among standout performers was Team GeoGemma from the Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad, which won the “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence” award. Their cutting-edge solution leverages satellite imagery and AI through the Gemini API to deliver early warning systems and risk assessments for regions vulnerable to natural disasters.

The team includes Ahmed Iqbal, Hanzala Bin Younus, Khaleel Ur Rehman, and Abdullah Asif, as Pakistani young learners garnered appraise for their innovative use of geospatial technology with the potential to save lives through proactive disaster management.

Another Pakistani team from NUCES-FAST made it into the Top 10 finalists. Their project an AI-powered document classifier built using Gemini tools and is designed to enhance the accessibility of complex information for neurodivergent individuals, supporting inclusivity and equal access to knowledge.

Top teams from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia were also among the finalists. To honor these achievements, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Asima Rababani, hosted a reception at her residence for both teams. She praised the students, their mentors, institutions, and the event organizers, stating:

The success of these student innovators marks a significant step in showcasing Pakistan’s potential in cutting-edge technological solutions and reinforces the importance of empowering youth in shaping a smarter, more resilient future.