Army officers living in Askari housing society barred from using social media
Web Desk
07:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Army officers living in Askari housing society barred from using social media
Share

RAWALPINDI – All serving and retired army officers, who live in Askari – Pakistan Army administered residential communities – have been barred from using social media networks. 

A notification, which addresses to the residents of Askari 10/12 in Rawalpindi, also directed the officers to not install the apps that contains a feature of GPS location tracking. 

All serving and retired officers have also been asked to also educate their family members about not using the social media networks. 

The notification also warned of action on any violation of the orders. 

More From This Category
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh ...
08:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Pakistan’s law ministry announces first ...
08:36 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
PM Imran wants to make Pakistan global power
08:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col ...
07:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Lahore court stays WCB action to recover property ...
06:25 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
PIA cuts fare for Canada flights by 15%
06:12 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr