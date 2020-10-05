Army officers living in Askari housing society barred from using social media

RAWALPINDI – All serving and retired army officers, who live in Askari – Pakistan Army administered residential communities – have been barred from using social media networks.

A notification, which addresses to the residents of Askari 10/12 in Rawalpindi, also directed the officers to not install the apps that contains a feature of GPS location tracking.

All serving and retired officers have also been asked to also educate their family members about not using the social media networks.

The notification also warned of action on any violation of the orders.