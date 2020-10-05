PDM announces revised schedule of rallies against PTI govt
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties, on Monday announced to start anti-government rallies from Gujranwala on October 16 instead of Quetta.
The decision was announced in a meeting of the PDM steering committee.
It has revised the schedule of the rallies after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed concerns over the schedule of Quetta rally, which was to be held on October 18.
The PPP had said that it commemorated the date for the Karsaz bombing incident in 2007 that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.
Responding to the PPP concerns, the PDM decided to join the PPP for its Karachi rally while Quetta rally has been postponed till October 25.
Steering Committee head Ahsan Iqbal also announced "massive gatherings" subsequently will be held in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.
He added that finally a major rally will be held in Lahore on December 13, after which this fake setup will not be able to run.
- Western Digital launches its operations in Pakistan11:52 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Former AJK chief justice’s son arrested for allegedly harassing ...10:51 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh underway in Lahore08:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan’s law ministry announces first #womeninlaw awards08:36 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Lady In Red: Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot01:49 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Model Maha Tahairani slams fairness cream brands for promoting skin ...12:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Eddie Van Halen dies at 6512:22 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020