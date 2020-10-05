PDM announces revised schedule of rallies against PTI govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties, on Monday announced to start anti-government rallies from Gujranwala on October 16 instead of Quetta.

The decision was announced in a meeting of the PDM steering committee.

It has revised the schedule of the rallies after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed concerns over the schedule of Quetta rally, which was to be held on October 18.

The PPP had said that it commemorated the date for the Karsaz bombing incident in 2007 that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to the PPP concerns, the PDM decided to join the PPP for its Karachi rally while Quetta rally has been postponed till October 25.

Steering Committee head Ahsan Iqbal also announced "massive gatherings" subsequently will be held in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.

He added that finally a major rally will be held in Lahore on December 13, after which this fake setup will not be able to run.