Sanam Chaudhry and husband Somee Chohan welcome their first child

07:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Congratulations are in order for Sanam Chaudhry as the actor is now a mom!

She took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she has been blessed with her first child, a baby boy named Shahveer.

Sharing a heartwarming picture with her little bundle of joy, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah, sharing with you all, our world, Shahveer Chohan.”

Sanam tied the knot with music artist Somee Chohan in November last year. 

The actor is popular for her roles in dramas such as Aasmanon Pay Likha and Ghar Titli Ka Par.

