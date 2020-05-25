Predatory cop shoots teen boy dead in Kasur on Eid
LAHORE – Punjab Police have arrested one of its constables over the murder of a teenage boy in Kasur district, it was emerged on Monday.
Qari Khail-ur-Rehman, the father of victim Sami-ur-Rehman, told the police in first statement that Masoom Ali intercepted his son while the boy was on his way to an area mosque for morning prayers on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. On gunpoint, Ali attempted to rape Rehman upon which the boy resisted. After a brief altercation, the man fired a shot from his 30-bore pistol which hit the boy in his chest.
While the attacker fled the scene brandishing the weapon, the victim was rushed to Kasur’s DHQ Hospital. Later the boy was taken to Lahore General Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his wound.
Sami-ur-Rehman was a Hafiz-e-Quran (memorizer of the holy book), and led his first Taraweeh in this Ramadan.
His killer was arrested soon after the victim’s family lodged an FIR with the local police.
Soon after, netizens took to the social media to condemn the brutal murder in Kasur, which is famous as a hotspot for sexual predators. A hashtag, #JusticeForSamiUrRehman, calling for maximum penalty to the attacker, remained among the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.
We want justice...— اہلسنت فورس پاکستان (@together4Ummah) May 25, 2020
Bcoz justice delayed is justice denied #JusticeForSamiUrRehman pic.twitter.com/es9RRdwOKi
We demand justice the culprit should be publicly hanged.#JusticeForSamiUrRehman pic.twitter.com/2l8gjDT6kg— Muhammad Nouman (@SarfarazNouman) May 25, 2020
