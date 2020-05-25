Martyred PIA pilot’s father questions credibility of plane crash inquiry
Share
LAHORE – Father of a deceased PIA pilot, who was flying the ill-fated flight crashed in Karachi, said on Monday that he has no trust in ongoing inquiry of the incident.
Gul Muhammad Bhatti while addressing a media along with Punjab Governor Chadudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that PIA was itself conducting the investigation and holding his son responsible for the crash.
A national flag carrier’s flight PK8303 met deadly crash on Friday in which 97 people were killed while two including Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud survived it.
The father of the late pilot said that his son had accomplished 17,000 flight hours and he always performed his job with confidence.
He said, “I have no trust in plane crash inquiry,” but added that he believed the assurance given by the Punjab governor.
An Air Traffic Control Report said that the pilot ignored the warning thrice regarding altitude and speed of the plane.
- 'Online sales can create 780,000 employment opportunities in Pakistan'03:22 PM | 26 May, 2020
- FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in Jul-April 202003:10 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Babar Azam wants to talk about cricket with PM Imran Khan03:03 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark01:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PIA plane crash: Pakistan to acquire new flight operations control ...01:34 PM | 26 May, 2020
- How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020