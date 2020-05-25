Pakistan, Turkey agree to jointly control COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic to jointly address the situation, the state media reported on Monday.

The concurrence came during a telephone call that was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan briefed the Turkish President on the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. He also thanked President Erdogan for providing valuable medical equipment, which was reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need.

The Pakistan premier, while discussing the long term economic repercussions of COVID-19, said that a comprehensive coordinated plan of action on debt relief and restructuring was needed to stave off socio-economic turbulence.

Imran Khan highlighted his call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries aimed at helping them cope with the challenges.

He then briefed President Erdogan on the worsening human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown.

The PM also shared Pakistan's concerns on India's moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

He also apprised him of the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, which should be rejected by the international community.

Earlier, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Erdogan offered condolences on the tragic crash of airplane in Karachi and reiterated Turkish nation's strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this difficult time.