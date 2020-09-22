Educational institutions to be opened gradually, says Pakistan's education minister

ISLAMABAD – The educational institutions in Pakistan would be opened gradually, with clear warning to close all those schools if they violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood said Covid-19 situation was under control.

The education Minister said that several schools were shut down after they violated SOPs.

The statement comes at the moment when Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were going to allow Class VI to VIII.

“At least the health of the general public was analyzed for one week,” said Mr.

Mahmood, pointing out that the schools were opened after consultation with all the provinces.

He stated that Sindh had sought one-week time to analyze the situation.

“It was our wish to open all schools at the same time,” he further said, adding that joint-decision would have been better.

He also said that the level of Coronavirus was quite low as compared to other parts of the world.

“We will analyze the situation again to open Primary schools soon,” Shafqat Mahmood said.

Faisal Sultan said that wearing masks was the only way to stop spread of Covid-19. He urged the entire public to wear masks.

There was no much change even after opening schools across the country, he added.