PM Imran seeks Ulema's cooperation to contain spread of COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that cooperation of religious scholars was required to contain the spread of coronavirus and added he would soon meet a delegation of Ulema-e-Kiram in that regard.
The prime minister was talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who called on him at the PM Office. The prime minister lauded public awareness campaign of Maulana Tariq Jamil to contain coronavirus.
Imran Khan said that purpose of governments’ efforts was to save the people from the pandemic which had engulfed the entire world.
He said the religious scholars had always guided the government in every difficult time.
The prime minister said that the government in consultation with religious scholars would formulate guidelines for the month of Ramazan.
