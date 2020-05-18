India extends lockdown after record surge in coronavirus cases
Web Desk
10:21 AM | 18 May, 2020
India extends lockdown after record surge in coronavirus cases
Share

NEW DELHI – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, forcing the federal government to extend the world's largest lockdown for the fourth time.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has seen a spike in the COVID-19 infections, with total number of cases soaring above 96,000.  

Since Sunday morning, India's federal health ministry has reported 124 new deaths from COVID-19, and nearly 5,500 more positive cases, taking the number of deaths to 3,029.

This is the highest one-day spike in the country.

The new lockdown will remain in place for another two weeks.

The government's disaster response authority said that new guidelines would be issued, "keeping in view the need to open up economic activities".

The country went into lockdown on 24 March and schools, public transport and most businesses have been shut since.

More From This Category
Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for COVID-19
08:36 PM | 18 May, 2020
Spraying disinfectants in open spaces doesn't ...
01:51 PM | 18 May, 2020
India extends lockdown after record surge in ...
10:21 AM | 18 May, 2020
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead inside ...
08:08 AM | 18 May, 2020
Taliban say India always supported traitors in ...
12:38 AM | 18 May, 2020
AJK to face complete lockdown from May 18 midnight
10:53 PM | 17 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hrithik Roshan fasted for 23 long hours
05:46 PM | 18 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr