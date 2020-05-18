India extends lockdown after record surge in coronavirus cases
Share
NEW DELHI – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, forcing the federal government to extend the world's largest lockdown for the fourth time.
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has seen a spike in the COVID-19 infections, with total number of cases soaring above 96,000.
Since Sunday morning, India's federal health ministry has reported 124 new deaths from COVID-19, and nearly 5,500 more positive cases, taking the number of deaths to 3,029.
This is the highest one-day spike in the country.
The new lockdown will remain in place for another two weeks.
The government's disaster response authority said that new guidelines would be issued, "keeping in view the need to open up economic activities".
The country went into lockdown on 24 March and schools, public transport and most businesses have been shut since.
- TCL, Daraz bring biggest Eid Festival offering mega discounts on LEDs ...12:45 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 937 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 44,00011:59 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC11:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Buzdar lays stone for Lahore's Firdous Market underpass09:58 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Robber steals bike from court minutes after getting bail09:45 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Sonam Kapoor has 'the best husband in the world'05:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Saraiki folk singer dies in a bike crash05:19 PM | 18 May, 2020
- ‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan once pandemic is over11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020