COVID-19: Six Punjab cities including Lahore impose smart lockdowns

LAHORE – A smart lockdown has been imposed in coronavirus hotspot areas in half a dozen cities in Punjab due to constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19.

The restrictions have been imposed in six cities that include Lahore, Multan, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sargodha amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed federal and provincial governments to take preventive measures to slow the spread of the virus.

In Lahore, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Valencia Town’s F1 block, Paragon City, Johar Town’s E1, E2, F1, F2, G2, G4, G5 blocks, Punjab University’s boys hostel number 11 and varsity’s Superintendent House.

Lockdown-Lahore.pdf by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

According to Primary and Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab, different sectors in DHA Phase IV and III, and four areas in Gulberg have been sealed.

In Multan, Jalilabad, Railway Road, Gulgasht colony, Khan Village Housing Society and Garden Town have been placed under smart lockdown.

In Bhakkar, Gulshan-e-Madina and Muhallah Khursheed Shah have been closed.

Lockdown Bhakkar by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

In Rawalpindi, DHA Phase I’s sector C, Gulshanabad, Muslim Town, areas of Bahria Town and others have been placed under lockdown.

Lockdown Rawalpindi by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

In Bahawalpur, Govt Postgraduate College Baghdad Road, Hashmi Garden, Model Town, Satellite Town, New Sadiq Colony and other areas will face smart lockdown.

Lockdown-Bahwalpur.pdf by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

In Sargodha, street 1 and 2 of Mohalla Qasim Party, and surrounding areas of Govt MC Boys School, Block A, Satellite Town have been closed.

Lockdown Sargodha by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

In the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private office will remain closed.

There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.

There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

In the closed areas the following shall be exempted from this order;