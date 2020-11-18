Javed Ali Manwa becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's youngest legislator
09:57 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Javed Ali Manwa becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's youngest legislator
GILGIT CITY – Javed Ali Manwa has become the youngest legislator in Gilgit-Baltistan after being elected as an independent candidate from GBA-5, Nagar 2.

The 33-year-old secured 2,562 votes against another independent candidate and PPP's disgruntled leader Zulfiqar Ali Murad, who got 2,149 votes.

Javed Ali Manwa is the nephew of veteran politician late Mirza Hussain.

No one single-party emerged victorious in the Sunday's elections as PTI bagged nine out of 23 seats while independent candidates secured seven. PPP and PML-N won on three and two constituencies respectively. 

GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. A total of 330 candidates are contesting 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The region has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361 voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women. The election commission has set up 1,990 polling stations.

The turnout was over 50%, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

