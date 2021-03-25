NAB delays Maryam Nawaz's hearing scheduled for tomorrow

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday announced to postpone the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, which was scheduled for tomorrow (March 26).

A meeting was held today to discuss the Maryam’s hearing alongside the recommendations provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), said a press release issued by the NAB.

The meeting was told there is a ban on all kinds of gatherings due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement had recently announced to join the Maryam on her hearing as sign of solidarity.

This is a developing story…