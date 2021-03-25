Chinese President Xi Jinping wishes speedy recovery from COVID-19 to Pakistan PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on March 20 revealed that the prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi had contracted the virus.

“President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Hon. PM @ImranKhanPTI and wished him a speedy recovery,” tweeted Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday.

“President Xi stressed that China would always stand firmly with Pakistan and join hands to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The announcement of support from the all-weather friend comes as Pakistan is facing third wave of the pandemic, which has forced the government to toughen the restrictions.

At least 30 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,270 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,965 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 637,042.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 957 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 586,228. The total count of active cases is 36,849.

At least 263,664 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 202,743 in Punjab 81,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53,136 in Islamabad, 19,374 in Balochistan, 11,946 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,048 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,482 in Sindh, 2,238 in KP, 552 in Islamabad, 339 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,282 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,895,515 samples have been tested so far.