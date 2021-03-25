Saudi military commander calls on Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS Bajwa thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.