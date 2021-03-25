Strings – Popular Pakistani band disbanded after 33 years

KARACHI - Acclaimed pop rock band of Pakistan that enthralled the music lovers for more than three decades has officially broken up.

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia made announcement in this regard on the band's official Instagram account on Thursday stating, "This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings”.

The band was composed of two members, plus four live band members from Karachi – Adeel Ali (Lead Guitar), Haider Ali (Keyboards), Aahad Nayani (Drums) and Bradley D’Souza (Bass).

"The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," the creators of renowned albums like Duur, Dhaani wrote in their message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strings (@stringsonline)

According to Strings website, the band was initially formed by four college students—Bilal Maqsood (vocals and guitars), Faisal Kapadia (vocals), Rafiq Wazir Ali (synthesizer) and Kareem Bashir Bhoy (bass guitar)—in 1988.

In 1992 the quartet disbanded, only to make a comeback with Maqsood and Kapadia in 2000. While the initial band rode the new wave of Pakistani pop music, the later lineup ushered a revival in the Pakistani music industry.