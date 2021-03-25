Pakistani student killed in Australia floodwaters
A Pakistani student had died while fighting for his life after his vehicle became trapped by floodwaters in Sydney, Australia.
Ayaz Younus, 25, was on his first day as a contractor when he trapped inside the car and could not get out of it amid floods in Glenorie on Sydney’s northern outskirts.
The deceased, who hailed from Karachi, was studying software engineering there. The family of Younus has requested to send the body back to Pakistan.
A representative of Pakistan Association of Australia said that the Consul General has been requested to take up the matter.
Police said the man called emergency services just before 6.30am after he got struck in floodwaters on Cattai Ridge Road in Glenorie. He remained on the phone to the emergency services for 40 minutes until the connection was lost.
His vehicle was later found at 1pm with his body inside.
