Pakistani student killed in Australia floodwaters

11:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Pakistani student killed in Australia floodwaters
Share

A Pakistani student had died while fighting for his life after his vehicle became trapped by floodwaters in Sydney, Australia.

Ayaz Younus, 25, was on his first day as a contractor when he trapped inside the car and could not get out of it amid floods in Glenorie on Sydney’s northern outskirts.

The deceased, who hailed from Karachi, was studying software engineering there. The family of Younus has requested to send the body back to Pakistan.

A representative of Pakistan Association of Australia said that the Consul General has been requested to take up the matter.

Police said the man called emergency services just before 6.30am after he got struck in floodwaters on Cattai Ridge Road in Glenorie. He remained on the phone to the emergency services for 40 minutes until the connection was lost.

His vehicle was later found at 1pm with his body inside.

Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 ... 08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

The Faisal Mosque which is located on the foothills of Margalla Hills in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has been ...

More From This Category
Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams, ...
12:00 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Is Moeed Yusuf tipped as Pakistan’s High ...
11:52 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s top court bans virginity tests on ...
11:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Saudi military commander calls on Pakistan Army ...
10:03 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping wishes speedy ...
09:10 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
NAB delays Maryam Nawaz's hearing scheduled for ...
08:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Strings – Popular Pakistani band disbanded after 33 years
10:55 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr