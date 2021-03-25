Is Moeed Yusuf tipped as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India?
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf has rebutted news assertions fabricating his nomination consideration as high commissioner to India.
In a tweet on Thursday, the SAPM mentioned the link to The News story, saying: "I know its too much to ask for a news story to be fact checked before publication these days. But at least the story shouldn't defy all logic. It is totally made up and baseless.
I know its too much to ask for a news story to be fact checked before publication these days. But at least the story shouldn’t defy all logic. It is totally made up and baseless. https://t.co/veuaU8VcXE— Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) March 25, 2021
Meanwhile, the National Security Division in a clarification also denied any such development.
"This refers to media report in a section of print media regarding the consideration of Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, as new high commissioner to India."
The statement also mentioned that it was to clarify that the stated media report was factually incorrect.
“It is further clarified that the assertions made in the story are baseless and grossly incorrect.”
