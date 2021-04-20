How Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 95th birthday
Share
The Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 95th birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning British monarch in history.
Speculations have begun about the Queen's birthday and considering the fact that the British royals are mourning the loss of Prince Philip, a celebration sees at odds
Her forthcoming birthday will mark the first of her celebrations without the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9.
The Queen will celebrate her official birthday on April 21 with close family members keeping in view the Covid-19 restrictions. The Telegraph reports that the royals are expected to enjoy a 'quiet lunch' intimately at Windsor Castle.
Moreover, rumours are rife that the Queen will not mark her birthday with a new portrait. The royal's birthday is usually followed by gun salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London.
However, for the second consecutive year the salute has been cancelled, the Ministry of Defence stated, according to The Telegraph.
Prince Harry, despite his desire to get back home to Meghan Markle, has reportedly made up his mind to prolong his stay for his grandmother's birthday and a better relationship with his family.
How much will the Queen inherit from Prince ... 05:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, speculation of Prince Philip‘s net worth and the ...
- Haier introduces WhatsApp Chat Bot04:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- #FMQureshi embarks to #Iran after concluding #UAEvisit03:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan releases TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi from Kot Lakhpat jail03:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record of fastest 2,000 ...03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- How Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 95th birthday02:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021