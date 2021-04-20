Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir

Pakistani actor-comedian Umer Sharif has a huge fanbase owing to his spontaneous jokes and witty nature. Truly a living legend, Sharif is a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.

The legendary entertainer of the entertainment industry is regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

Celebrating his birthday, the 66-year-old was spotted with his family and friends Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir at their restaurant The Forest in Karachi.

Nida Yasir took to her Instagram handle as she posted pictures from the celebrations and wished Sharif

"Happy birthday our favourite superstar Omer Shariff.Thanks @dreamteameventplanner02 @maria.salim from cake for u @fotowaoow"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Umar has been quite popular because of his comedy stage plays like Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai.

On the work front, the seasoned comedian took a break from showbiz following the tragic death of his daughter Hira.