Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir
Share
Pakistani actor-comedian Umer Sharif has a huge fanbase owing to his spontaneous jokes and witty nature. Truly a living legend, Sharif is a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.
The legendary entertainer of the entertainment industry is regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.
Celebrating his birthday, the 66-year-old was spotted with his family and friends Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir at their restaurant The Forest in Karachi.
Nida Yasir took to her Instagram handle as she posted pictures from the celebrations and wished Sharif
"Happy birthday our favourite superstar Omer Shariff.Thanks @dreamteameventplanner02 @maria.salim from cake for u @fotowaoow"
View this post on Instagram
Umar has been quite popular because of his comedy stage plays like Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai.
On the work front, the seasoned comedian took a break from showbiz following the tragic death of his daughter Hira.
Why did Nida Yasir slap Adnan Shah Tipu 21 times? 05:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
An actor par excellence, Adnan Shah Tipu is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse who has proved his mettle by delivering ...
- Haier introduces WhatsApp Chat Bot04:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- #FMQureshi embarks to #Iran after concluding #UAEvisit03:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan releases TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi from Kot Lakhpat jail03:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record of fastest 2,000 ...03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- How Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 95th birthday02:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021