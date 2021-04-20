TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from Kot Lakhpat jail?
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from Kot Lakhpat jail?
Share

LAHORE – Proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, reports on social media claimed on Tuesday.

Shortly after being released, according to videos and pictures circulating on Twitter, Saad Rizvi reached Yateem Khana Chowk where he apparently addressed his supporters and workers.

So there is no official word on his 'release' that came hours before a National Assembly session was scheduled to take place to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

On April 12, the government arrested Saad Rizvi after his video message in which he had asked TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. Following the arrest of Rizvi, the TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests. The violent protests claimed lives of 4 policemen and injured more than 800 cops.

Interior Minister on Tuesday said that the government decided to table a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today after holding successful talks with the banned TLP.

He further added that the banned outfit had also agreed to call off protests across Pakistan while cases against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be dismissed.

Govt to table resolution on French envoy’s ... 09:39 AM | 20 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to table a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the ...

More From This Category
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi still under arrest: ...
05:27 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan opens new border crossing point with ...
05:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan asks UK to deport ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
04:10 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam bags 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings
03:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan secures spot on three key United Nations ...
02:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death ...
01:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousaf
05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr