42-day waiting period for motorcycle license re-implemented in Punjab

LAHORE – The traffic police have again declared it mandatory for motorcyclists to wait for 42 days to apply for the valid driving license after obtaining the learner’s permit.

Earlier this year, the government had removed the mandatory waiting period for obtaining a motorcycle license for a limited time period. The change had allowed the citizens to take the test for motorcycle license immediately after acquiring the learner’s permit.

In latest development, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said the 42-day mandatory time for taking the driving license test has been re-implemented.

He added that the motorcyclists will have to wait for this time period for appearing in the test after obtaining the learner’s permit.

The top traffic official said that no one will be allowed to ride a bike without a license, adding that all measures will be taken to ensure road safety in the province.

Here s how to get your Driving License and Learner Permit at home

