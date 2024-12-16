Policeman escorting polio team shot dead in Karak

KOHAT – A policeman, who was providing security to an anti-polio team, was martyred by unknown gunmen in Kohat division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

A senior police official confirmed the incident, which took place in Shakar Khel area of Karak district during early hours.

He said that another cop was also injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on them during vaccination drive. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital for treatment while a search operation has been launched in the area.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched the last polio eradication drive of the year 2024 by administering anti-polio vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the commitment to eradicate the poliovirus from Pakistan with the help of provincial governments and the international partners.

He urged the parents to ensure vaccination of their children to protect them from polio.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said around 400,000 polio workers across 143 districts of the country will visit every household to administer polio drops to the children below five years. She requested the parents to open their doors and fully cooperate with the polio teams in this campaign.