One terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
WANA – A suspected terrorist was killed in the Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan, the military media wing said Friday evening.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area. A terrorist was shot dead during the intense firing.
It further added that “the security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists.”
Earlier, another terror suspect who was operating from Afghan soil was shot dead in a gun battle after he opened fire at an Army check post in Lower Dir.
However, two to three others were injured in a “befitting response” to the firing by the terrorists, the ISPR statement reads.
