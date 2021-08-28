One terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Web Desk
10:54 AM | 28 Aug, 2021
WANA – A suspected terrorist was killed in the Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan, the military media wing said Friday evening.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area. A terrorist was shot dead during the intense firing.

It further added that “the security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists.”

Earlier, another terror suspect who was operating from Afghan soil was shot dead in a gun battle after he opened fire at an Army check post in Lower Dir.

However, two to three others were injured in a “befitting response” to the firing by the terrorists, the ISPR statement reads.

