Web Desk
11:46 AM | 28 Aug, 2021
UN chief phones FM Qureshi to discuss Afghan situation
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a telephonic exchange with United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

MOFA officials said the Pakistani Foreign Minister received a telephone call on Friday from the United Nations Secretary-General and the two leaders exchanged views on the unfolding situation in war raked Afghanistan.

Qureshi underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in the neighboring country. He also hailed the contribution of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

It was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs, Qureshi reiterated while assuring Guterres of all possible support to the UN in the fulfillment of its mandate.

Meanwhile, Guterres also hailed Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan.

The second time elected UN Chief highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts.

