COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki Sector visit
Share
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness of soldiers during his visit to Sulemanki Sector.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector where he was apprised on operational readiness of troops.
While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional preparedness , diligence and high morale.
Gen Bajwa also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector today, according to military’s media wing, where he was apprised on operational readiness of troops.#ISPR #DailyPakistan pic.twitter.com/AuddYuEU0V— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) August 26, 2021
Praising the competence of soldiers, he expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness. The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner, COAS emphasised.
Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS ... 10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan stands with people of ...
- Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance regional approach on ...09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran counts PTI’s achievements in three years09:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki ...09:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- US, Nato seek Pakistan's help to complete Afghanistan evacuation as ...08:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Mirpur Royals’ boss Suleman Raza thrilled on successful completion ...08:11 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix after Sept 2006:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with recitation of Sufiana ...04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood criticised over her ‘tattoo addiction’03:56 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021