COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki Sector visit

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness of soldiers during his visit to Sulemanki Sector.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector where he was apprised on operational readiness of troops.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional preparedness , diligence and high morale.

Gen Bajwa also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops.

Praising the competence of soldiers, he expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness. The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner, COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.