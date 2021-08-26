COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki Sector visit

09:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki Sector visit
Share

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness of soldiers during his visit to Sulemanki Sector.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector where he was apprised on operational readiness of troops.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional preparedness , diligence and high morale.

Gen Bajwa also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops.

Praising the competence of soldiers, he expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness. The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner, COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS ... 10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan stands with people of ...

More From This Category
Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance ...
09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
US, Nato seek Pakistan's help to complete ...
08:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
NIC Lahore at LUMS brings Stanford SEED’s SPARK ...
07:49 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul ...
07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Mark Stroh assumes charges as new US consul ...
05:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Viral video shows Maulana Tariq Jamil meeting his ...
02:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr