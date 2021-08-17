Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS Bajwa

10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan.

According to ISPR, army chief made the remarks while talking to an eight-member Afghan delegation who called on him in Rawalpindi.

COAS said that Pakistan desires broad-based relations with Afghanistan and is willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

Detailed discussion was held about current situation in Afghanistan.

Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

The delegation also expressed their views regarding way-forward for Afghanistan.

