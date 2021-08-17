Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan.
According to ISPR, army chief made the remarks while talking to an eight-member Afghan delegation who called on him in Rawalpindi.
COAS said that Pakistan desires broad-based relations with Afghanistan and is willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.
Detailed discussion was held about current situation in Afghanistan.
Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.
The delegation also expressed their views regarding way-forward for Afghanistan.
PM Imran assures Afghan delegation of ... 07:17 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable ...
- Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS Bajwa10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
-
- Have good ties with Pakistan, China and Russia but not part of any ...08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hundreds booked for assaulting female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater ...07:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran assures Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s support for peace ...07:17 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021