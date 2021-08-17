PM Imran assures Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s support for peace efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, besides assuring steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

The premier stated this during a meeting with a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan on Tuesday. The meeting comes as the Taliban regained power in the neighbouring country after a 20-year-long war.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Khan expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

He underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan today. pic.twitter.com/Y1NrALGR5t — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 17, 2021

The prime minister underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

The delegation members thanked the Prime Minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They emphasized the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation. The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.