Kashmiri TikToker Wafa Hussain shot, injured in assassination bid
Web Desk
11:22 AM | 28 Aug, 2021
MUZAFFARABAD – One of the celebrated Kashmiri TikToker Wafa Hussain on Friday wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after she was reportedly shot by her nephew.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the incident occurred in the Dadial area of Azad Kashmir. The condition of the social media sensation is said to be critical after she escaped an attempt on her life.

Police on Friday apprehended the man who opened fire at Hussain. The assailant is her nephew who claimed that Hussain has falsely accused him of stealing Rs 20,000 from her purse.

Further proceedings are underway.

