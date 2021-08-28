Govt to charge fee for Covid booster shot from Sep 1
ISLAMABAD – Federal government has decided to charge a fee for the third dose of the Covid vaccine, local media reported Saturday.
Reports quoting sources said the federal government has conveyed a handout to the provincial governments, for taking measures in this regard while the fees will be submitted at the National Bank of Pakistan.
It further added that designated centers will only be allowed to administer booster shots to those willing to travel abroad. A fee of Rs1,270 has been fixed for those willing to receive the third shot. The visa and the bank voucher will be the pre-requisite for the inoculation.
Earlier, it was reported that separate counters would be established at the vaccination centers, where travelers would be administered booster shots of COVID vaccines. For the citizens who received shots from abroad, a facility was launched on Thursday allowing them to get their immunization records registered in National Immunization Management System (Nims).
Meanwhile, Pakistan has received three million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer, donated by the United States via the Covax facility.
