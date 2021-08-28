Karachi factory owner, managers booked after 16 labours die in fire
Web Desk
12:42 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Share

KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi have booked the owner of a factory along with managers where at least 16 labours died in a massive fire.

A case has been registered against the building's owners, the factory's owners, managers, supervisors and two watchmen under Section 34 and Section 322 for the deaths of workers who perished in a deadly fire that erupted at a chemical factory in the Korangi area.

There was no exit point during an emergency also no fire-fighting equipment or alarm system was mounted in the factory, the FIR reads. Meanwhile, none of those nominated in the case has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi.

On Friday, at least sixteen labourers were killed after got trapped when a huge fire swept through the chemical factory Friday. Sindh Rangers also rushed to the site as the operation to put off the fire and rescue the labourers, many of whom are underage, was underway.

The fire brigade spokesperson declared the blaze a ‘third-degree’ fire because of the toxic chemical inside the factory.

