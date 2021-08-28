Karachi factory owner, managers booked after 16 labours die in fire

KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi have booked the owner of a factory along with managers where at least 16 labours died in a massive fire.

A case has been registered against the building's owners, the factory's owners, managers, supervisors and two watchmen under Section 34 and Section 322 for the deaths of workers who perished in a deadly fire that erupted at a chemical factory in the Korangi area.

There was no exit point during an emergency also no fire-fighting equipment or alarm system was mounted in the factory, the FIR reads. Meanwhile, none of those nominated in the case has been arrested so far.

#PHOTOS: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in #Pakistan's southern port city of #Karachi on Friday, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others, police and a government spokesman said.

–https://t.co/g1IdY8qOL6 pic.twitter.com/nDpZ6aHsRz — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi.

At least 15 killed in Karachi factory fire 02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2021 KARACHI – At least 15 workers at a chemical factory have lost their lives in a fire, rescuers and police in Sindh ...

On Friday, at least sixteen labourers were killed after got trapped when a huge fire swept through the chemical factory Friday. Sindh Rangers also rushed to the site as the operation to put off the fire and rescue the labourers, many of whom are underage, was underway.

The fire brigade spokesperson declared the blaze a ‘third-degree’ fire because of the toxic chemical inside the factory.