PM Imran approves framework for promotion of school cricket

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday approved a framework for the promotion of School Cricket in particular and Domestic Cricket in a key meeting held in the country’s federal capital today.

Reports in local media quoting officials said the premier took a presentation on Domestic Cricket in Pakistan, with a special focus on School Cricket.

PM while urging all provinces to focus on reviving sports and providing sports facilities for youth said "Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for the revival of school cricket, especially the role of Central Punjab Cricket Association. Around 870 schools and 231 college grounds, 355 sports facilities have been developed across Punjab".

During the meeting, Chairman of Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA) Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed PM along with other officials.

Khan hailed the model proposed by Central Punjab Cricket Association - an organization that works under the Pakistan Cricket Board - and called for its replication all over Pakistan strategically.

Prime Minister also asserted his total support to the School Cricket Championship beginning in Central Punjab from 15th of the next month and stated that School Cricket had immense potential to generate and groom real cricketing talent.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary of Punjab also highlighted the significant role of the Punjab Government in this major initiative.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, CEO PCB Wasim Khan and CEO CPCA Khurram Niazi also attended the meeting.