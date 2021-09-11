Pakistan records 3,480 new Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 million

ISLAMABAD – At least 82 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,480 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,662 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,201,367.

Statistics 11 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,181

Positive Cases: 3480

Positivity % : 5.50%

Deaths : 82

Patients on Critical Care: 5373 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 11, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,121 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,082,988. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,717 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.50 percent.

At least 443,521 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 411,808 in Punjab 167,782 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,347 in Islamabad, 32,549 in Balochistan, 33,210 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,150 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,198 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,116 in Sindh, 5,225 KP, 886 in Islamabad, 716 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 63,181 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,410,778 since the first case was reported.