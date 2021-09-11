Pakistan records 3,480 new Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 million
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 82 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,480 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,662 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,201,367.
Statistics 11 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 11, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,181
Positive Cases: 3480
Positivity % : 5.50%
Deaths : 82
Patients on Critical Care: 5373
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,121 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,082,988. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,717 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.50 percent.
At least 443,521 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 411,808 in Punjab 167,782 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,347 in Islamabad, 32,549 in Balochistan, 33,210 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,150 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Over 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against ... 11:42 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Minister for Planning and Development and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar has said more ...
Moreover, 12,198 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,116 in Sindh, 5,225 KP, 886 in Islamabad, 716 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 63,181 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,410,778 since the first case was reported.
Cuba becomes world's first country to vaccinate ... 06:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Cuba became the first country in the world to start vaccinating children from the age of two against the novel ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:32 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan records 3,480 new Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 million09:10 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 September 202108:43 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Beaconhouse International College partners with prestigious UK ...11:47 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ...11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Madhuri, Jacqueline, Yami set ‘Dance Deewane 3’ set on fire10:03 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Zoraiz Malik's mother confirms he has divorced Alyzeh Gabol05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the knot soon04:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021