TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in Karachi
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire upon a vehicle in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the city’s area of Sindh capital. The deceased are identified as Muskan, Aamir, and Rehan. The victims succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

A video of the woman along with one of the injured has surfaced and it is believed that they were attacked on their return after filming the video.

WATCH – Rawalpindi youngster run over by train ... 10:39 AM | 23 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A 17-year-old boy succumbed to death on Friday after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a ...

According to the sources, the attackers can be seen following the vehicle on a motorbike and rickshaw in the CCTV footage.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said the event occurred at around 4.45 in the morning and the initial investigation has revealed an old enmity behind the killings. Four shells of the 9mm pistols were found from the spot, he added.

Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s ... 09:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least four people crushed to death in a tragic accident at G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway in the ...

More From This Category
Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws ...
11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
11 killed, several injured after speeding bus ...
10:29 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s ...
09:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
CPI Inflation decreased by 5.7% in January 2021, ...
11:31 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Three terrorists killed in IBO close to ...
11:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says ...
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr