Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws flak on social media
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
LAHORE –A recent sculpture of the 'poet of the east' grabs attention due to the unfortunate and botched restoration of the artistic work.

Allama Iqbal sculpture in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park has become the butt of jokes on social media, and even prompted a comparison to previous artworks.

Some people called the carving an 'evidence of nepotism' while others requested Deputy Commissioner to remove the sculpture as it's a disgrace to see this.

Some appraised the courage of those who approved it, while others said that they are glad Iqbal is not alive to see the moment.

Amid all the criticism, few netizens also praised the park management for using limited sources, and creating a low-cost sculpture on its own.

Here’s all the reaction to the newly mounted sculpture of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

