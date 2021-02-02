Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws flak on social media

LAHORE –A recent sculpture of the 'poet of the east' grabs attention due to the unfortunate and botched restoration of the artistic work.

Allama Iqbal sculpture in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park has become the butt of jokes on social media, and even prompted a comparison to previous artworks.

Some people called the carving an 'evidence of nepotism' while others requested Deputy Commissioner to remove the sculpture as it's a disgrace to see this.

Some appraised the courage of those who approved it, while others said that they are glad Iqbal is not alive to see the moment.

Amid all the criticism, few netizens also praised the park management for using limited sources, and creating a low-cost sculpture on its own.

Here’s all the reaction to the newly mounted sculpture of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

جناب ولید اقبال صاحب کیا آپ جانتے ہیں یہ کس کا مجسمہ ہے؟ کیا یہ کہیں سے بھی شاعر مشرق کا مجسمہ نظر آتا ہے؟ آپکی حکومت کے خیال میں یہ شاعر مشرق ہیں اور کسی سفارشی سےمجسمہ بنواکر عوام الناس کے لئے اسے گلشن اقبال لاہور میں سجا دیا گیا مجھے تو یہ مجسمہ دیکھ کر بہت افسوس ہوا ہے pic.twitter.com/girwXllzZt — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 2, 2021

New statue of Allama Iqbal at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Lahore. The thought is nice but I think had he seen this, he might have had another 'shikwa.' pic.twitter.com/borQ2ie6xP — Sikandar Taimoor Langah (@LangahTaimoor) February 2, 2021

Pakistan rebuilds 500 yr old Eastern Island's Moai statue, in Gulshan Iqbal Park Lahore. pic.twitter.com/jPfY8yb7Wv — Shaan (@Shanyousaf6) February 2, 2021

The difference between the old and the new Pakistan can be seen in the statue of Allama Iqbal ???? pic.twitter.com/gtBP8qxeCu — Hidayat Keerio (@MeerHaD17768551) February 2, 2021

Statue of Alama Iqbal in corruption free Pakistan under PTI government. https://t.co/VkdcVgeidJ — Shahzad Khan (@shazadk) February 2, 2021

Hahaha. This is Muneeb Iqbal's statue!! https://t.co/bUhXxHLf1D — Musharraf Ali Farooqi (@microMAF) February 1, 2021

Just saw these pictures saying "They have just unveiled a new statue of Allama Iqbal in Gulshan Park Lahore"Can anyone confirm if this is true...if yes, this is unacceptable ???? is this a joke, who approved it? #AllamaIqbal pic.twitter.com/htnYiZbmit — TAAKVIEM (Ash-Shazli) (@TAAKVIEM) February 2, 2021

کسی نالائق کا بنایاہوا اور کسی نااہل کا لگایا ہوا مجسمہ اقبال۔#IqbalPark #Lahore Photo courtesy: Shamsuddin/ ⁦@zubairtorwali⁩ pic.twitter.com/fycOdZWE5H — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) February 2, 2021

Allama Iqbal’s statue doesn’t surprise me at all ... it’s in line with how we have deformed the country, it’s polity, it’s culture and ideology of its creation. pic.twitter.com/6ekNpxJmpa — Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) February 2, 2021