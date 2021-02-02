India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday.

Addressing in the Senate, Qureshi mentioned that establishing friendly relations with Afghanistan is Pakistan’s top priority. Adding that Pakistan desires to build relations with India, but the BJP-led regime is the obstacle in this way.

FM mentioned that the government is promoting economic diplomacy to strengthen the economy.

Financial stability is key to a successful foreign policy, Pakistan has achieved 7 percent growth in export with African countries, he added.

Shah Mahmood said under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the country's productivity is being enhanced through the transfer of technology.

VIPs deserve COVID-19 shot first, says FM Qureshi ... 06:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that VIP persons should be given priority for COVID-19 ...

More From This Category
Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer ...
01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral ...
12:39 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws ...
11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ...
10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
11 killed, several injured after speeding bus ...
10:29 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,220 new infections ...
09:55 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr