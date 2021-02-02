India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday.
Addressing in the Senate, Qureshi mentioned that establishing friendly relations with Afghanistan is Pakistan’s top priority. Adding that Pakistan desires to build relations with India, but the BJP-led regime is the obstacle in this way.
FM mentioned that the government is promoting economic diplomacy to strengthen the economy.
Financial stability is key to a successful foreign policy, Pakistan has achieved 7 percent growth in export with African countries, he added.
Shah Mahmood said under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the country's productivity is being enhanced through the transfer of technology.
VIPs deserve COVID-19 shot first, says FM Qureshi ... 06:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that VIP persons should be given priority for COVID-19 ...
- Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer Shaikh from death ...01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UBL introduces WhatsApp Banking Services01:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral (VIDEO)12:39 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi11:59 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws flak on social media11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's ...08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021