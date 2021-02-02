India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday.

Addressing in the Senate, Qureshi mentioned that establishing friendly relations with Afghanistan is Pakistan’s top priority. Adding that Pakistan desires to build relations with India, but the BJP-led regime is the obstacle in this way.

FM mentioned that the government is promoting economic diplomacy to strengthen the economy.

Financial stability is key to a successful foreign policy, Pakistan has achieved 7 percent growth in export with African countries, he added.

Shah Mahmood said under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the country's productivity is being enhanced through the transfer of technology.