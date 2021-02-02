Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – A video of aerial firing during a dance party in the wedding near Mughalpura area of the provincial capital went viral on social media.
The police come into action after the video of the event went viral. Man waving weapon and doing aerial firing can be seen in the video.
According to the sources, the man in the dance party teased the dancers. Meanwhile, two youths opened fire in the air, in a bid to terrify attendants and local residents. Bullets also damaged the high voltage transmission lines.
Police registered a case but no arrest has been made so far. The incident took place a week ago during the wedding of a Lahore man named Zeeshan, police said.
The accused are identified as Rana Asad and Waqas who opened fire in the air during the dance party.
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ... 10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire ...
- Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer Shaikh from death ...01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UBL introduces WhatsApp Banking Services01:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral (VIDEO)12:39 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, FM Qureshi11:59 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws flak on social media11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's ...08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021