Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer Shaikh from death cell to rest house
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a review petition seeking suspension of the Sindh High Court’s acquittal verdict in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed to take out Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh from the death cell of the jail and brought to a common barrack of jail for two days and after it, they should be kept at a government rest house.

Attorney General told the court that Ahmed Shaikh is not a common criminal but a ‘mastermind’ of terrorists. On this, Justice Bandial sought proof of the accusation while Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked that what action was taken from the past 18 years on these charges.

All detainees in the case should be brought to a common barrack of jail for two days and after it, they should be kept at a government rest house, the court order said.

Umar Shaikh and other detainees will not be allowed to use mobile phones or the internet during detention, the court added.

