SC bars NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the KPK government's request and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigators to probe Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The apex court declared the Peshawar High Court's judgment of investigating the BRT project as null and void. The high court’s verdict was based on speculation, the top court added.

The court observed that weekly meetings about the project were convened and despite that the project was not coordinated well, resulting in loss to the national exchequer.

The court was hearing the petition against the Peshawar High Court's 2018 order which ordered the national anti-graft watchdog to start an inquiry into the Bus Rapid Transit.

Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — ... 10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020 PESHAWAR – A bus of the recently launched public transport project, Bust Rapid Transit (BRT), caught fire on ...

Earlier in 2020, Supreme Court had barred the Federal Investigators from probing alleged irregularities in the Tehreek-e-Insaf key project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit in August 2020. It is pertinent to mention that the BRT project, built at a cost of Rs70 billion, is a 27.5 kilometer-long corridor track with 31 stations and seven feeder routes stretching 62km with 146 stops to facilitate thousands of passengers every day.