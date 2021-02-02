SC bars NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the KPK government's request and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigators to probe Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.
The apex court declared the Peshawar High Court's judgment of investigating the BRT project as null and void. The high court’s verdict was based on speculation, the top court added.
The court observed that weekly meetings about the project were convened and despite that the project was not coordinated well, resulting in loss to the national exchequer.
The court was hearing the petition against the Peshawar High Court's 2018 order which ordered the national anti-graft watchdog to start an inquiry into the Bus Rapid Transit.
Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — ... 10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
PESHAWAR – A bus of the recently launched public transport project, Bust Rapid Transit (BRT), caught fire on ...
Earlier in 2020, Supreme Court had barred the Federal Investigators from probing alleged irregularities in the Tehreek-e-Insaf key project.
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit in August 2020. It is pertinent to mention that the BRT project, built at a cost of Rs70 billion, is a 27.5 kilometer-long corridor track with 31 stations and seven feeder routes stretching 62km with 146 stops to facilitate thousands of passengers every day.
PTI minister announces opening date for ... 11:17 AM | 5 Feb, 2020
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has announced a new deadline for the ...
- Faisalabad woman commits suicide after killing friend03:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- SC bars NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT02:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
-
- Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer Shaikh from death ...01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UBL introduces WhatsApp Banking Services01:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's ...08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021