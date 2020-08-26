Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video

PESHAWAR – A bus of the recently launched public transport project, Bust Rapid Transit (BRT), caught fire on Wednesday near Hayatabad in Peshawar.

All the passengers have been safely moved out of the station while the fire has been extinguished. No any loss of life has been reported.

BRT spokesperson said that an investigation has been launched to know the reason behind the incident.

This is for the fourth time that BRT system faced a problem.

BRT officials confirmed BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad’s PDA station as ‘battery compartment ignited’. Rescue-1122 is busy in extinguishing the fire. pic.twitter.com/1IHc9GO45Q — Izharullah (@Izhar2u) August 26, 2020

Last week, a bus of the BRT fleet developed a fault in Gulbahar area, causing suspension of the service for several hours. The bus was tow-chained to a crane and taken to the depot for repair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the BRT on August 13 and the very next day passengers stormed the corridor of a station after exit machines suffered technical glitches.