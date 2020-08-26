Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video
Web Desk
10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video
Share

PESHAWAR – A bus of the recently launched public transport project, Bust Rapid Transit (BRT), caught fire on Wednesday near Hayatabad in Peshawar. 

All the passengers have been safely moved out of the station while the fire has been extinguished. No any loss of life has been reported.

BRT spokesperson said that an investigation has been launched to know the reason behind the incident. 

This is for the fourth time that BRT system faced a problem.

Last week, a bus of the BRT fleet developed a fault in Gulbahar area, causing suspension of the service for several hours. The bus was tow-chained to a crane and taken to the depot for repair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the BRT on August 13 and the very next day passengers stormed the corridor of a station after exit machines suffered technical glitches. 

More From This Category
Army sets up emergency control center as floods ...
08:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Pakistani Christian rights lawyer wins Anna Lindh ...
08:29 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Boating banned in Pakistan's Lake Saiful Malook
08:09 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Polio patient drowns in Karachi flooding
07:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Another British airline announces to operate ...
06:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Air chief inaugurates Center of Artificial ...
05:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi
05:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr