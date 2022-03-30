At least six Pakistani solider martyred, scores injured in terror attack in KP's Tank
Web Desk
04:52 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
At least six Pakistani solider martyred, scores injured in terror attack in KP's Tank
Source: File photo
Share

PESHAWAR – At least six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and nearly 20 others injured in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

District Police officer Waqar Ahmed Khan told local media that terrorists attacked the FC line in the northwestern region. Three militants were also killed during the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, 48, Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, Havildar Sohail, 39, Lance Naik Ghulam Ali, 36, Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, Sepoy Mir Muhammad, 37 were among the deceased personnel.

Meanwhile, the injured personnel were rushed to the district medical care where an emergency was declared while security forces reached the area.

The military spokesperson said Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent terror incident comes days after four Pakistani troops were martyred in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists.

Lakki Marwat: Four terrorists killed in joint ... 10:28 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR – As many as four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended alive during a joint operation of ...

The military media wing said a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate Pakistan at midnight, but forces thwarted their attempt with timely response.

More From This Category
Passing-out parade of 145th Long Course held at ...
07:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan's address to nation postponed
06:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on Prime Minister ...
06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
MQM-P officially joins PDM alliance ahead of ...
05:06 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day to be ...
05:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid ...
02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze
06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr