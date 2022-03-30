At least six Pakistani solider martyred, scores injured in terror attack in KP's Tank

PESHAWAR – At least six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and nearly 20 others injured in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

District Police officer Waqar Ahmed Khan told local media that terrorists attacked the FC line in the northwestern region. Three militants were also killed during the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, 48, Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, Havildar Sohail, 39, Lance Naik Ghulam Ali, 36, Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, Sepoy Mir Muhammad, 37 were among the deceased personnel.

Meanwhile, the injured personnel were rushed to the district medical care where an emergency was declared while security forces reached the area.

The military spokesperson said Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent terror incident comes days after four Pakistani troops were martyred in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists.

The military media wing said a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate Pakistan at midnight, but forces thwarted their attempt with timely response.