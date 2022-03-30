MQM-P officially joins PDM alliance ahead of no-trust vote against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has formally announced joining the PDM alliance ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MQM-P, a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, announced the development in a joint news conference with top opposition leaders in Islamabad.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who was flanked by Leader of the opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP leader Akthar Mengal and others were present at the presser, started the crucial presser.

متحدہ اپوزیشن کے رہنماؤں کی اہم پریس کانفرنس۔ https://t.co/cEqSJL8s3i — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 30, 2022

He said the masses’ wishes have been fulfilled today as we have gathered at a historic moment and added that this time we can strive for a democracy whose effects can reach the distressed public.

Siddiqui continued saying that they joined the PDM alliance on this journey with no individual or party benefits saying every clause of our deal is for the people of Pakistan. He also stressed development works in the areas represented by MQM-Pakistan.

Karachi based party came in the position to seal the deal with opposition alliance after PML-Q agreed to support government in exchange for CM Punjab seat.

During the presser, MQM and PDM leaders also inked an agreement regarding promises made by the both sides and perks and privileges to be given to the MQM-P.

Following MQM-P leader’s announcement, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif said “today is an important day in country’s history as opposition has come together and efforts have been made for national unity”.

He felicitated Siddiqui and MQM leaders and workers who made this decision. He also greeted former President Asif Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto to contribute in negotiations. Sharif added that this agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit.

PPP Chairman Bilawal also thanked MQM-P and termed the deal as historic. PPP and MQM-P have to work together under any condition, as we both want to work for country’s financial capital, he added.

Young Bhutto continued saying that premier has lost his majority saying Khan is not the prime minister anymore. He called for voting tomorrow saying it’s time to settle this matter.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief and PDM President Fazlur Rehman also welcomed MQM-P at the crucial moment saying the decision expressed national unity. With the addition of MQM-P in PDM, our strength in the National Assembly now stands at 176 while we need only 172, Fazl claimed.

Earlier today, two MQM-P leaders, Farogh Naseem and Syed Aminul Haque resigned as ministers from the federal cabinet. The duo sent their resignations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, hours after MQM-P decided to support the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the premier.

The no-trust motion was tabled in the National Assembly against the premier earlier this week, with voting is expected to be held on April 3.

Since the motion was filed on March 8, both the government and the Opposition were struggling to achieve the numbers ahead of the vote.