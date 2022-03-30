MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque resign as federal ministers 

ISLAMABAD – Farogh Naseem and Syed Aminul Haque, leaders of MQM-P, on Wednesday resigned as ministers from the federal cabinet, serving a major blow to the ruling PTI.

Reports said that Federal Law Minister Naseem and IT Minister Haque have sent their resignations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, hours after MQM-P decided to support the Oppositon’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made announcement about the agreement on Twitter, serving a big dent to the PTI ambitions to complete the five-year term.

The no-trust motion was tabled in the National Assembly against the premier earlier this week, with voting is expected to be held on April 3.

Since the motion was filed on March 8, both the government and Opposition were struggling to achieve the numbers ahead of the vote.

Recently, the premier managed to woo the PML-Q by offering the position of the chief minister to Pervaiz Elahi.

However, it has now lost the majority as the joint Opposition has achieved the number for the success of its no-confidence motion.

With MQM-P’s 7 seats, the Opposition now has support of 177 members in the National Assembly while the government has only 164 lawmakers.

MQM-P announced the decision after it agreed to a draft of agreement with the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also signed the draft..

Taking to Twitter, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari said: "The agreement between the combined Opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan has been finalised."

He added that the details will be shared at 4pm tomorrow after getting approval from PPP CEC and MQM-P Coordinating Committee.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan”.